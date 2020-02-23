$7.33 Billion in Sales Expected for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) will announce sales of $7.33 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.22 billion and the highest is $7.63 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise posted sales of $7.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full-year sales of $29.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.84 billion to $29.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $29.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.10 billion to $29.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HPE. ValuEngine downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.79.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, insider Philip Davis sold 16,884 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $246,675.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,432.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 20,895 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $329,096.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,043 shares in the company, valued at $551,927.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,164 shares of company stock worth $1,779,022. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,931,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,497,000 after buying an additional 601,319 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 536.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 6,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,369 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 33,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,722,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPE stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.18. The company had a trading volume of 8,480,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,515,887. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $17.59. The company has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

