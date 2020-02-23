$780.21 Million in Sales Expected for MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) will post sales of $780.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for MRC Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $772.00 million to $788.58 million. MRC Global posted sales of $970.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full-year sales of $3.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.39 billion to $3.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MRC Global.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Stephens reduced their price target on MRC Global from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on MRC Global from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on MRC Global from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

NYSE:MRC traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 780,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,337. The company has a market capitalization of $810.83 million, a P/E ratio of 60.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.01. MRC Global has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $18.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.78.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global during the third quarter worth $123,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global during the third quarter worth $142,000. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

