$80.28 Million in Sales Expected for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) will post sales of $80.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $81.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $77.80 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $89.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $319.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $316.80 million to $320.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $352.83 million, with estimates ranging from $339.80 million to $363.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.05.

In other news, General Counsel Jason B. Shandell sold 21,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total value of $434,931.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 154,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,992.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 3,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $80,079.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 60,628 shares of company stock valued at $1,161,737 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,738,000 after acquiring an additional 12,807 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 109,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,354,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 293,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 179,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMPH traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.28. 174,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.83. The company has a market cap of $866.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.21. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $16.71 and a one year high of $25.43.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

See Also: Roth IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.