$9.98 Million in Sales Expected for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) will announce $9.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.00 million and the highest is $30.00 million. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $3.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 156.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $19.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.30 million to $36.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $9.57 million, with estimates ranging from $2.13 million to $16.57 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kalvista Pharmaceuticals.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.22. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 25.70% and a negative net margin of 182.37%. The company had revenue of $3.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

NASDAQ:KALV traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.96. 43,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,624. The company has a quick ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.52. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $34.92. The company has a market cap of $252.35 million, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 2.24.

In other news, insider Christopher Yea sold 3,010 shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $51,320.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,014.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 5,400 shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $92,124.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,320 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,339.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,010 shares of company stock worth $170,720. Company insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALV. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $21,036,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 527,829 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,692,000 after purchasing an additional 170,439 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 1,919.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,877 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 27,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

