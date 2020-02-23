Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.95 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) will post $4.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aduro BioTech’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.80 million. Aduro BioTech posted sales of $2.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Aduro BioTech will report full year sales of $18.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.00 million to $19.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $22.32 million, with estimates ranging from $17.66 million to $27.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aduro BioTech.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair lowered Aduro BioTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aduro BioTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Aduro BioTech from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Svb Leerink raised their price objective on Aduro BioTech from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen lowered Aduro BioTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.08.

In other Aduro BioTech news, insider Elsas Andrea Van sold 73,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $87,240.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 445,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,776.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 80,880 shares of company stock valued at $96,020 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADRO. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Aduro BioTech by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,638,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,110 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aduro BioTech during the 4th quarter worth about $2,169,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aduro BioTech by 426.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 774,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 627,770 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aduro BioTech by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 596,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 280,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aduro BioTech by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 527,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 271,562 shares in the last quarter. 42.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADRO traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,277,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a current ratio of 7.26. Aduro BioTech has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $4.59. The firm has a market cap of $311.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.37.

Aduro BioTech Company Profile

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

