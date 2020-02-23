Aergo (AERGO) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.68 Million

Aergo (CURRENCY:AERGO) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. Over the last week, Aergo has traded down 38.4% against the US dollar. One Aergo token can now be purchased for $0.0384 or 0.00000393 BTC on popular exchanges including GOPAX, Hotbit and Bilaxy. Aergo has a market capitalization of $10.15 million and $1.68 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.50 or 0.02960598 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010259 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00230438 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00042202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00141353 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Aergo Profile

Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,019,890 tokens. The official message board for Aergo is medium.com/aergo . The Reddit community for Aergo is /r/Aergo_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aergo’s official website is www.aergo.io . Aergo’s official Twitter account is @AERGO_IO

Aergo Token Trading

Aergo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit and GOPAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

