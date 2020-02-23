Airbus’ (EADSF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Kepler Capital Markets

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

OTCMKTS:EADSF traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.32. 838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,346. Airbus has a twelve month low of $124.84 and a twelve month high of $154.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.63 and a 200 day moving average of $141.84.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Airbus stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,036,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,832 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbus were worth $151,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

