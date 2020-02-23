Airbus’ (EADSF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Kepler Capital Markets

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.
OTCMKTS:EADSF traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.32. 838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,346. Airbus has a twelve month low of $124.84 and a twelve month high of $154.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.63 and a 200 day moving average of $141.84.
About Airbus
Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
