Algorand (ALGO) Price Hits $0.46 on Top Exchanges

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Algorand has a market capitalization of $266.25 million and $129.01 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded 42.8% higher against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00004675 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, BitMax and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.34 or 0.02959003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010078 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00230070 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00042792 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00144145 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Algorand’s total supply is 3,105,785,048 coins and its circulating supply is 574,513,205 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation

Algorand can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, CoinEx and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

