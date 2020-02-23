American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

American International Group (NYSE:AIG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $66.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AIG. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of American International Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. American International Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.12.

Shares of AIG stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,913,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,981,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. American International Group has a twelve month low of $41.10 and a twelve month high of $58.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.12.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. American International Group had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $12.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

