Analysts Anticipate Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $264.89 Million

Equities analysts expect Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) to post $264.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Etsy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $268.48 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $262.18 million. Etsy posted sales of $200.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Etsy will report full year sales of $812.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $805.69 million to $816.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $992.61 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Etsy.

A number of brokerages have commented on ETSY. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.64.

In other news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,574 shares in the company, valued at $978,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 19,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $991,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 39,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,238 shares of company stock worth $6,665,325. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 2.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 22,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

ETSY stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,002,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 6.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 65.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.76 and a 200 day moving average of $50.13. Etsy has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $73.35.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

