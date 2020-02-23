Analysts Anticipate Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.51 Million

Equities analysts expect Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) to post $15.51 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.10 million. Great Ajax posted sales of $13.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full year sales of $66.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $65.80 million to $67.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $65.47 million, with estimates ranging from $61.60 million to $68.51 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Great Ajax.

Several brokerages recently commented on AJX. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Great Ajax in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of NYSE AJX traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.19. The company had a trading volume of 67,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,166. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Great Ajax has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $15.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Great Ajax by 11.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Great Ajax by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 996,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,944,000 after acquiring an additional 38,571 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Great Ajax by 72.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 9,536 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Great Ajax by 54.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Great Ajax by 9.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

