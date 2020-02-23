Analysts Set Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) PT at $30.50

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.50.

NKTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $23.53. 1,220,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,472,323. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.64 and a one year high of $42.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 12.60 and a quick ratio of 12.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 2.62.

In other news, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $188,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 284,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,696,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $854,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,054 shares of company stock worth $1,501,632. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 101,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 7.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.6% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 142,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 227,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

