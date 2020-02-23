Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Price Target Raised to $51.00

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ATEX. BidaskClub cut Anterix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Anterix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Anterix in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.00.

NASDAQ:ATEX opened at $49.43 on Thursday. Anterix has a one year low of $33.14 and a one year high of $51.33. The company has a quick ratio of 18.54, a current ratio of 18.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.23.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Anterix by 183.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 23,192 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Anterix during the third quarter worth $70,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Anterix by 72.0% during the third quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,553,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905,770 shares during the last quarter. Serengeti Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Anterix during the third quarter worth $1,810,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in Anterix during the third quarter worth $434,000. 12.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

