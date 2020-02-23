Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Apache’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Apache reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 112.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apache will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to $1.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Apache.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on APA shares. Argus lowered Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Apache from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Apache from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Apache in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apache presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of Apache stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $28.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,148,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,557,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Apache has a 1 year low of $18.33 and a 1 year high of $38.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.52. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Apache’s payout ratio is 56.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apache in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apache in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Apache by 3,275.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,215 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Apache in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Apache by 56.2% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

