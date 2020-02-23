Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of (0.58-0.55) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.36). The company issued revenue guidance of $296-298 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $309.30 million.Appian also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.58–0.55 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Appian from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a report on Sunday. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Appian in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Appian from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Appian from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.16.

Get Appian alerts:

Shares of APPN traded down $14.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.65. The stock had a trading volume of 5,650,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,014. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.18 and a beta of 0.76. Appian has a 12-month low of $30.43 and a 12-month high of $63.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.67 and its 200 day moving average is $47.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $68.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.78 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 18.96% and a negative return on equity of 54.58%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Appian will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Prashanth Boccassam sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $120,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 96,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,906,563.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David Leon Mitchell sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $33,397.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,260.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,199,028 over the last 90 days. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.