AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $671.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.01 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. AptarGroup updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.85-0.93 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.85-0.93 EPS.

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $111.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.06. AptarGroup has a 12-month low of $99.21 and a 12-month high of $126.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.46%.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $260,744.49. Also, Director George L. Fotiades sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total value of $2,216,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,830.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,733,898 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.33.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

