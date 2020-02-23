Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Receives $98.39 Consensus PT from Analysts

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.39.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APTV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Sunday, February 9th.

Get Aptiv alerts:

In other news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $239,571.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,462 shares in the company, valued at $4,211,303.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 5,500 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $513,590.00. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 105,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,984,000 after buying an additional 5,691 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Aptiv by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 437,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 6.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 745,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,130,000 after purchasing an additional 41,880 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Aptiv by 14.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,252 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aptiv stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,203,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,922. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.37. Aptiv has a twelve month low of $63.36 and a twelve month high of $99.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.04.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.33%.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.