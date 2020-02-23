ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.44.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARCB. Stephens dropped their target price on ArcBest from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub lowered ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine lowered ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ArcBest from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ArcBest from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCB. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 255.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,655,000 after purchasing an additional 199,304 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 542,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,973,000 after purchasing an additional 105,795 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 349,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,640,000 after acquiring an additional 84,643 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,320,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 71,478 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.80. 147,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,495. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.24. ArcBest has a twelve month low of $21.80 and a twelve month high of $37.85.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $717.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.85 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 1.34%. ArcBest’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ArcBest will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

