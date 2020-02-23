Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Ardagh Group’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Ardagh Group updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 1.48-1.64 EPS.

Ardagh Group stock opened at $20.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.43. The firm has a market cap of $369.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.24. Ardagh Group has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $21.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ardagh Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ardagh Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on Ardagh Group in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ardagh Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Ardagh Group Company Profile

Ardagh Group SA manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its metal packaging products include aluminum and steel beverage cans; two-piece aluminum, two-piece tinplate, and three-piece tinplate food and specialty cans; and a range of can ends, including easy-open and peelable ends.

