ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 7.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

ARMOUR Residential REIT stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,536,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,784. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $21.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.62.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 70.73% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $41.06 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,089,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 189,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 21,476 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 40,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.