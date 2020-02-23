Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $890.21 Million

Equities analysts expect Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report sales of $890.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Autodesk’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $896.70 million and the lowest is $887.00 million. Autodesk posted sales of $737.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full-year sales of $3.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.95 billion to $4.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Autodesk had a net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 113.06%. The firm had revenue of $842.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. Bernstein Bank downgraded shares of Autodesk to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $4.76 on Tuesday, hitting $201.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,766,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,238. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $129.70 and a twelve month high of $211.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.44. The company has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 305.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.85.

In related news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $923,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Autodesk by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 233 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 246,534 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34,953 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 454.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Earnings History and Estimates for Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)

