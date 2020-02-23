Azure Power Global Ltd (NYSE:AZRE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Azure Power Global Ltd (NYSE:AZRE) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.07.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AZRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Azure Power Global in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.20 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Azure Power Global in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Azure Power Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 72,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,541,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $271,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493,506 shares during the period. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azure Power Global during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 786,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,889,000 after acquiring an additional 16,524 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 258.7% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 797,642 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,034,000 after acquiring an additional 575,302 shares during the period. 53.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZRE traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.98. The stock had a trading volume of 55,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,856. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.14. Azure Power Global has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $42.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.20 million. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 14.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Azure Power Global will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

