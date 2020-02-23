Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr SA (NYSE:BLX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr SA (NYSE:BLX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.385 per share by the bank on Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr has a dividend payout ratio of 63.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.57. 84,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,929. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $22.95. The company has a market capitalization of $793.19 million, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (NYSE:BLX) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr had a net margin of 29.59% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $31.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.82 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr Company Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; letter of credit contingencies, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets.

Dividend History for Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (NYSE:BLX)

