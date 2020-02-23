Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.27)-(0.17) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.33). The company issued revenue guidance of $272.7-274.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $266.32 million.Bandwidth also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.27–0.17 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:BAND traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $76.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,349. Bandwidth has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $90.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 697.73 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.27.

BAND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bandwidth from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. JMP Securities reissued a positive rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Bandwidth from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Bandwidth from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bandwidth presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.25.

In related news, CEO David A. Morken sold 4,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $334,909.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,157.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 2,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $177,454.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,459.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 8,256 shares of company stock valued at $574,115. Company insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

