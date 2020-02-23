Barclays Reiterates Neutral Rating for Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA)

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities upgraded Casa Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Casa Systems in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.10.

Shares of NASDAQ CASA traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,343,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.26. Casa Systems has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $10.82. The firm has a market cap of $386.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.15.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Casa Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems during the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems during the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

