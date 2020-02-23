Barclays Reiterates Neutral Rating for Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA)

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities upgraded Casa Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Casa Systems in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.10.
Shares of NASDAQ CASA traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,343,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.26. Casa Systems has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $10.82. The firm has a market cap of $386.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.15.
About Casa Systems
Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.
