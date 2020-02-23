Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) will report $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Barrett Business Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.36. Barrett Business Services reported earnings per share of $2.21 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will report full-year earnings of $6.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.07. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.13 to $6.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Barrett Business Services.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Barrett Business Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.33.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total value of $176,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,162.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total value of $332,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,269,912.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,468 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,678. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBSI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,718,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Barrett Business Services by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,411,000 after acquiring an additional 20,901 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,771,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,505,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in Barrett Business Services by 447.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 19,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 15,605 shares during the period. 80.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBSI traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $84.15. 70,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,621. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.27 and its 200 day moving average is $87.83. The company has a market capitalization of $625.55 million, a PE ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.06. Barrett Business Services has a 1-year low of $70.48 and a 1-year high of $95.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barrett Business Services (BBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.