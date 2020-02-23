Beetle Coin (BEET) Achieves Market Cap of $1.27 Million

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. One Beetle Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $20.33, $7.50, $32.15 and $24.43. Beetle Coin has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $36,173.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded down 5.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beetle Coin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00047281 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 34.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Beetle Coin Coin Profile

BEET is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 216,877,352 coins. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io . Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

Beetle Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $10.39, $33.94, $13.77, $18.94, $24.68, $7.50, $24.43, $32.15, $20.33, $51.55 and $50.98. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beetle Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beetle Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.