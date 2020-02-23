Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.80 EPS

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.80), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $115.13 million during the quarter. Bel Fuse had a positive return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 1.78%.

NASDAQ:BELFB opened at $13.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.45 and a 200 day moving average of $15.89. Bel Fuse has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $27.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.15 million, a P/E ratio of 101.67 and a beta of 1.56.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BELFB shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Bel Fuse from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Bel Fuse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components.

