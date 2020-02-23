Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Given “Buy” Rating at Mizuho

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2020

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Mizuho in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $58.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.92.

Shares of BHVN stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.34. 758,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,021. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.61 and a 200 day moving average of $47.92. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $67.86. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.47.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, insider Robert Berman sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $6,652,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,670,648.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Aguiar sold 4,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $224,407.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,630 shares of company stock worth $8,877,749 over the last ninety days. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 511.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 435.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Analyst Recommendations for Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN)

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit