Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Given “Buy” Rating at Mizuho

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Mizuho in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $58.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.92.

Shares of BHVN stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.34. 758,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,021. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.61 and a 200 day moving average of $47.92. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $67.86. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.47.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, insider Robert Berman sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $6,652,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,670,648.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Eric Aguiar sold 4,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $224,407.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 164,630 shares of company stock worth $8,877,749 over the last ninety days. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 511.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 435.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

