BitBall (BTB) Tops 1-Day Volume of $331,249.00

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 22.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 23rd. BitBall has a market cap of $333,405.00 and approximately $331,249.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitBall has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BitBall token can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00049085 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00065420 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001058 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9,957.57 or 1.00363547 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00075689 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 38.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000918 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000454 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BitBall Token Profile

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,124,794 tokens. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Token Trading

BitBall can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Blue Helix. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

