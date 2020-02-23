Bitblocks Reaches Market Cap of $385,442.00 (BBK)

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 23rd. Bitblocks has a market capitalization of $385,442.00 and $9,727.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitblocks coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. Over the last week, Bitblocks has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00047945 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00065999 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001027 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,828.89 or 1.00385560 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000930 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00075653 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000438 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitblocks Profile

Bitblocks (BBK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 219,464,648 coins. Bitblocks’ official website is bitblocksproject.com . Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_

Buying and Selling Bitblocks

Bitblocks can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitblocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

