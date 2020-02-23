Bitcoin SV Price Reaches $293.34 on Major Exchanges (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $5.37 billion and $2.22 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for $293.34 or 0.02959003 BTC on popular exchanges including Poloniex, Bit-Z, OTCBTC and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010078 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00230070 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00042792 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00144145 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002766 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,292,277 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode . The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Bitkub, Gate.io, ZB.COM, Bittrex, BigONE, Upbit, HitBTC, Coinsquare, Poloniex, Kraken, Coinbit, MBAex, Hotbit, Cobinhood, Bitfinex, Koinex, CoinEx, SouthXchange, CoinZest, Korbit, Coinsuper, OKEx, Bitbns, OTCBTC, Binance, WazirX, FCoin, Bithumb, IDAX, Bit-Z, Altcoin Trader, Huobi, BX Thailand, DragonEX, Indodax, YoBit, CoinBene, Bibox, Kucoin and Bitrue. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

