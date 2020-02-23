Blacer Coin (BLCR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $13.00

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Blacer Coin has a market cap of $201.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blacer Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Escodex. Over the last week, Blacer Coin has traded 33.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.41 or 0.00345486 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00021732 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00031209 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000214 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000142 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Blacer Coin Coin Profile

BLCR is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blacer Coin’s official website is blacercoin.com . Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins

Blacer Coin Coin Trading

Blacer Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Escodex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blacer Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blacer Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

