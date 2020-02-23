BlackCoin Price Reaches $0.0339 on Exchanges (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. BlackCoin has a market capitalization of $2.03 million and approximately $12,156.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar. One BlackCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0339 or 0.00000342 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin, CoinEgg and Trade By Trade.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BlackCoin alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00025003 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006198 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

BlackCoin Coin Profile

BlackCoin (CRYPTO:BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 59,792,727 coins. The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BlackCoin Coin Trading

BlackCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, Tux Exchange, Livecoin, Bleutrade, Bittylicious, LiteBit.eu, CoinExchange, Trade By Trade, Upbit and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlackCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.