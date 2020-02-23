BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Given Buy Rating at Nomura

Nomura reiterated their buy rating on shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $56.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BWA. Credit Suisse Group cut BorgWarner from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded BorgWarner from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wolfe Research cut BorgWarner from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut BorgWarner from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.64.

NYSE BWA opened at $33.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $30.71 and a twelve month high of $46.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.73.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to reacquire up to 14.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 262.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,074 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in BorgWarner by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 374,637 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,742,000 after purchasing an additional 41,055 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in BorgWarner by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 45,089 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 11,606 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its position in BorgWarner by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 121,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

