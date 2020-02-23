Bottos Trading Down 5.4% Over Last 7 Days (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, Bottos has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. Bottos has a market capitalization of $1.99 million and $1.47 million worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bottos token can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Gate.io, OTCBTC and LBank.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00048084 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.86 or 0.00492640 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $654.55 or 0.06599198 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00066091 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00027604 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004977 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010213 BTC.

About Bottos

BTO is a token. It launched on November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org . The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos

Buying and Selling Bottos

Bottos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Gate.io, IDEX, LBank, CoinEgg, BigONE, OTCBTC and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

