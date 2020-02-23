Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $833.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Boyd Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of BYD stock opened at $33.91 on Friday. Boyd Gaming has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $36.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.69 and its 200 day moving average is $27.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71.

In other news, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 35,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $1,056,777.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 372,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,094,974.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total transaction of $298,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,815,309.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.35% of the company’s stock.

BYD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

