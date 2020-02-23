Brady (NYSE:BRC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Brady (NYSE:BRC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Brady had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $276.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Brady’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Brady updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.55-2.65 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.55-2.65 EPS.

NYSE BRC opened at $50.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.73 and its 200 day moving average is $54.45. Brady has a fifty-two week low of $44.13 and a fifty-two week high of $59.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

In related news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of Brady stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Also, VP Russell Shaller sold 4,363 shares of Brady stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $253,184.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,908,173.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,979 shares of company stock worth $1,837,534 over the last quarter. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Brady from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Northcoast Research lowered Brady from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Brady from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

