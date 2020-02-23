Brokerages Anticipate Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) will report $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Pentair’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.50. Pentair posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pentair will report full year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pentair.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $755.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.02 million. Pentair had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS.

PNR has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

NYSE PNR traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $44.56. 1,218,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,721. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.43. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Pentair has a 1-year low of $34.50 and a 1-year high of $47.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

In other Pentair news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 6,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $270,510.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,569.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Pentair by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Pentair by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Pentair by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Pentair by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Pentair by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 73,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pentair (PNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.