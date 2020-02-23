Brokerages Anticipate Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $121.27 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) will post sales of $121.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Retail Properties of America’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $122.65 million and the lowest is $120.50 million. Retail Properties of America reported sales of $122.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will report full year sales of $489.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $482.94 million to $500.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $512.13 million, with estimates ranging from $497.31 million to $529.25 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Retail Properties of America.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $120.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.66 million. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS.

RPAI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Retail Properties of America by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 17,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Retail Properties of America by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 339,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Retail Properties of America by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 132,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Retail Properties of America by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Retail Properties of America by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RPAI stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $12.21. 1,170,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,670,263. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.32 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.73. Retail Properties of America has a 1 year low of $11.12 and a 1 year high of $14.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.11%.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

