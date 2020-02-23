Brokerages Anticipate Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $121.27 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) will post sales of $121.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Retail Properties of America’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $122.65 million and the lowest is $120.50 million. Retail Properties of America reported sales of $122.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.
On average, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will report full year sales of $489.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $482.94 million to $500.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $512.13 million, with estimates ranging from $497.31 million to $529.25 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Retail Properties of America.
Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $120.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.66 million. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Retail Properties of America by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 17,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Retail Properties of America by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 339,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Retail Properties of America by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 132,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Retail Properties of America by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Retail Properties of America by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of RPAI stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $12.21. 1,170,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,670,263. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.32 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.73. Retail Properties of America has a 1 year low of $11.12 and a 1 year high of $14.30.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.11%.
Retail Properties of America Company Profile
Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.
