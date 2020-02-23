Brokerages Set Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Price Target at GBX 5,480

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,505.71 ($72.42).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ITRK shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 5,700 ($74.98) to GBX 6,300 ($82.87) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 5,100 ($67.09) to GBX 5,300 ($69.72) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Shore Capital lowered shares of Intertek Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 5,300 ($69.72) to GBX 5,700 ($74.98) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Get Intertek Group alerts:

Shares of LON ITRK traded down GBX 42 ($0.55) on Friday, hitting GBX 5,844 ($76.87). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,024. Intertek Group has a 12-month low of GBX 56.22 ($0.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,178 ($81.27). The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.86, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,896.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,557.60.

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.