Brokerages Set Lanxess AG (ETR:LXS) Target Price at €64.29

Shares of Lanxess AG (ETR:LXS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €64.29 ($74.76).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LXS. HSBC set a €88.00 ($102.33) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €57.00 ($66.28) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Get Lanxess alerts:

Shares of LXS stock traded down €1.26 ($1.47) during trading on Friday, reaching €55.28 ($64.28). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,027. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €56.56 and a 200-day moving average price of €57.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.70. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03. Lanxess has a one year low of €44.02 ($51.19) and a one year high of €64.58 ($75.09).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Lanxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lanxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.