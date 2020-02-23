Brokerages Set Lanxess AG (ETR:LXS) Target Price at €64.29

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2020

Shares of Lanxess AG (ETR:LXS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €64.29 ($74.76).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LXS. HSBC set a €88.00 ($102.33) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €57.00 ($66.28) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of LXS stock traded down €1.26 ($1.47) during trading on Friday, reaching €55.28 ($64.28). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,027. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €56.56 and a 200-day moving average price of €57.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.70. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03. Lanxess has a one year low of €44.02 ($51.19) and a one year high of €64.58 ($75.09).

Lanxess Company Profile

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

Read More: Derivative

Analyst Recommendations for Lanxess (ETR:LXS)

Receive News & Ratings for Lanxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lanxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit