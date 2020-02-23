Brokerages Set Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target at C$43.22

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$43.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LB shares. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Laurentian Bank of Canada stock traded down C$0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$43.99. 180,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,554. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$44.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$44.84. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$40.00 and a 12 month high of C$46.99.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported C$1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.17 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$241.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$250.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.7500002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.50%.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and independent advisors in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Retail Services, Business Services, B2B Bank, and Capital Markets. The company offers transactional products and current accounts, term deposits, and investment accounts; personal line of credit, personal loans, student loans, and registered retirement savings plans; financing for agriculture, real estate, and commercial industries, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises; mortgage solutions, such as variable-rate mortgage, fixed-rate mortgage, equity line of credit, mortgage insurance, and retirement line of credit; and credit and business cards, as well as equipment finance solutions.

