Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Announces Earnings Results

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 34.76%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $26.69 on Friday. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $28.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.24 and a 200-day moving average of $23.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, November 4th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.82.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

