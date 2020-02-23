Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2020

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 34.76%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $26.69 on Friday. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $28.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.24 and a 200-day moving average of $23.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, November 4th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.82.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio

Earnings History for Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit