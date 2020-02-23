Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Issues Earnings Results

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $33.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.50 million. Camtek had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Camtek updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $12.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.01 and a 200 day moving average of $10.49. The company has a market cap of $438.53 million, a PE ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.65. Camtek has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $14.24.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Camtek in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Camtek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

