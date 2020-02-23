Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several brokerages have commented on CSTR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Capstar Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Capstar Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Get Capstar Financial alerts:

In other Capstar Financial news, Director Julie D. Frist sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $33,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 226,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,796,827.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSTR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Capstar Financial by 78.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 733,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,109,000 after acquiring an additional 323,074 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 471,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 24,298 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 1,318.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 270,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 251,593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.35. 36,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,534. Capstar Financial has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $17.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $281.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.92.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). Capstar Financial had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 million. As a group, analysts expect that Capstar Financial will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.27%.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Capstar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.