Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.58-2.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.37-1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion.Cardtronics also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.58-2.70 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cardtronics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cardtronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Cardtronics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Cardtronics in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardtronics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.25.

Cardtronics stock traded down $3.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,640,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,363. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.50. Cardtronics has a 1-year low of $26.16 and a 1-year high of $47.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75.

In related news, CAO Paul A. Gullo sold 974 shares of Cardtronics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $42,057.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cardtronics

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

