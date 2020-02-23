Carry Trading Down 24.9% Over Last 7 Days (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Carry has a total market capitalization of $8.93 million and $745,813.00 worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carry token can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Bilaxy. During the last seven days, Carry has traded down 24.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00048108 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.71 or 0.00481308 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $652.44 or 0.06581350 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00065442 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00027687 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004944 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003324 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010227 BTC.

Carry Token Profile

Carry (CRYPTO:CRE) is a token. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Carry’s total supply is 4,941,687,443 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,005,176,074 tokens. Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Carry

Carry can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

