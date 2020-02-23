Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.00-0.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $340-360 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $370.92 million.Casa Systems also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.00-0.12 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on CASA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casa Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Casa Systems in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Casa Systems in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Casa Systems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.10.

Shares of NASDAQ CASA traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.84. 1,343,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,100. Casa Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $386.46 million, a PE ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.15.

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

