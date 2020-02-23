Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $193.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.34 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Casella Waste Systems updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to EPS.
CWST stock opened at $53.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.62 and a beta of 0.72. Casella Waste Systems has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $56.14.
In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $115,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,856.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.65% of the company’s stock.
Casella Waste Systems Company Profile
Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.
